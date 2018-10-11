Attempt missed. Florian Thauvin (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
France v Iceland
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 2Pavard
- 4Varane
- 3Kimpembe
- 12Digne
- 15Nzonzi
- 6Pogba
- 20Thauvin
- 7Griezmann
- 11Dembélé
- 9Giroud
Substitutes
- 5Sakho
- 8Lemar
- 10Mbappé
- 13Kanté
- 14Matuidi
- 16Mandanda
- 17NDombele
- 18Payet
- 19Sidibe
- 21Hernández
- 22Zouma
- 23Areola
Iceland
- 13Rúnarsson
- 15Eyjólfsson
- 14Árnason
- 6R Sigurdsson
- 2Saevarsson
- 7Berg Gudmundsson
- 16Sigurjonsson
- 8Bjarnason
- 21Traustason
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 11Finnbogason
Substitutes
- 1Halldórsson
- 3Fjóluson
- 4Pálsson
- 9Sigthorsson
- 12Kristinsson
- 17Gudmundsson
- 18Magnússon
- 19Gíslason
- 22Kjartansson
- 23AF Skúlason
- 24Thorsteinsson
- Referee:
- Tiago Martins
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home73%
- Away27%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt saved. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alfred Finnbogason.
Attempt saved. Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Iceland) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Birkir Már Saevarsson with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Iceland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kári Árnason.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (France).
Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
Attempt missed. Paul Pogba (France) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ousmane Dembélé.
Attempt blocked. Ousmane Dembélé (France) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a headed pass.
Corner, France. Conceded by Birkir Már Saevarsson.
Attempt saved. Alfred Finnbogason (Iceland) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Johann Berg Gudmundsson.
Offside, France. Raphael Varane tries a through ball, but Olivier Giroud is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Florian Thauvin (France) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Antoine Griezmann.
Attempt saved. Arnór Ingvi Traustason (Iceland) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Foul by Olivier Giroud (France).
Birkir Bjarnason (Iceland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.