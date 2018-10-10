Wales v Spain

Ryan Giggs (left) says he is excited about Wales' young players such as David Brooks (second right) and Ethan Ampadu (right)

TEAM NEWS

Wales will be without key forward Gareth Bale for Thursday's friendly against Spain due to a groin injury.

The 29-year-old was replaced during Real Madrid's 1-0 La Liga loss at Alaves on Saturday and has sat out of Wales' training sessions this week.

Wales' other injured absentees include midfielder Joe Ledley and defenders Paul Dummett and Tom Lockyer.

Spain's high-profile missing players include Real Madrid midfielder Isco and Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

Atletico Madrid striker Diego Costa and Real right-back Dani Carvahal are also absent.

But Spain manager Luis Enrique is still able to name a formidable squad which includes the likes of Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and Real Madrid centre-back Sergio Ramos.

MATCH PREVIEW

Wales are a team in transition under manager Ryan Giggs, looking to harness the Euro 2016 success of his predecessor Chris Coleman while ushering in a new generation of younger talent.

Thursday's match against Spain will be Giggs' sixth in charge, and his most challenging yet.

The former world and European champions endured a disappointing World Cup, knocked out in the second round by hosts Russia after sacking manager Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the tournament.

Spain's results either side of that competition - a 6-1 friendly thrashing of Argentina and a 6-0 demolition of Croatia in the Nations League - suggest their struggles in Russia were a mere blip.

Wales, meanwhile, have shown signs of promise during Giggs' burgeoning tenure.

A young, adventurous side produced a brilliant attacking display to beat the Republic of Ireland 4-1 in the Nations League in September.

And although they were brought down to earth with a 2-0 loss in Denmark three days later, Wales' new breed of players - David Brooks, Ethan Ampadu and Connor Roberts et al - have shown the future could be bright.

"This is the strongest squad that I've seen since I've been playing for Wales," said captain Ashley Williams, now a relative elder statesman of the squad at 34.

"It does give us, the older ones, a bit of a push and you know you have to be playing well for your club team, playing every game.

"And when you come here you have to do well, which is what it should be like.

"In every position, we've got at least one or two players who are ready to go straight into the starting XI."

Media playback is not supported on this device Bale won't play against Spain - Giggs

Williams' place in the Wales team has been a talking point in recent months after he was rested for last month's Nations League defeat by Denmark.

Having started in the win over the Republic, the Everton centre-back - on loan at Stoke City - made way for James Chester and Chris Mepham in Aarhus.

Williams is in contention to line up against Spain, and he will be one of the few players in the current Wales squad who were in the team when they last played at the Principality Stadium, a 2-0 loss to England in 2011.

The Football Association of Wales is expecting a healthy crowd at the 74,500-capacity home of Welsh rugby, with almost 50,000 tickets sold so far.

Although the decision to move from their usual home of the Cardiff City Stadium has split opinion, Giggs is looking forward to returning to the larger venue where he played for Wales on several occasions.

"It's exciting. It's a new stage, a new venue and, like always, I want them to express themselves," said Giggs.

"We're up against quality opposition so they'll have to be on top of their game.

"All the young players and the older players are excited as well - a lot of them have played there before.

MATCH FACTS

Wales

Wales have won one, drawn two and lost two of their five matches against Spain.

Ryan Giggs has lost two of his first five matches in charge - as many defeats as Wales suffered in 12 games prior to his appointment.

Wales have failed to score in three of their past four games in all competitions, as many instances as in their previous 13 matches.

Spain

Spain have not lost inside 90 minutes since they were beaten by Italy at Euro 2016 - 26 matches ago.

La Roja's only defeat of any sort since then was a penalty shootout loss to Russia in the second round of the 2018 World Cup.

If captain Sergio Ramos plays against Wales, the Real Madrid centre-back will win his 159th cap - eight behind Spain's record cap holder Iker Casillas.

MOST RECENT MEETING

Wales 3-0 Spain (30 April, 1985)

Wales claimed a historic victory over Euro 1984 runners-up Spain in a World Cup qualifier Wrexham.

Ian Rush opened the scoring at the Racecourse with a first-half tap-in before strike partner Mark Hughes' spectacular scissors kick goal in his home town.

Rush sealed the comfortable win over the giants of world football but Wales failed to qualify for the 1986 World Cup.