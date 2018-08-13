Jonathan Mitchell: Oxford United sign Derby County goalkeeper on loan

Jonathan Mitchell
Jonathan Mitchell is available to play in Oxford's EFL Cup first round tie at home to Coventry City on Tuesday

Oxford United have signed Derby County's former England Under-21 goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on loan.

Mitchell, 23, has signed until January as cover after Simon Eastwood suffered a serious finger injury in the warm-up before Oxford's 2-0 League One defeat to Fleetwood on Saturday.

Eastwood will miss at least two months after having surgery over the weekend.

Mitchell has not played a league game for the Rams, but has featured in five cup ties for the Championship club.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired