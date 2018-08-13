Jonathan Mitchell: Oxford United sign Derby County goalkeeper on loan

Jonathan Mitchell is available to play in Oxford's EFL Cup first round tie at home to Coventry City on Tuesday

Oxford United have signed Derby County's former England Under-21 goalkeeper Jonathan Mitchell on loan.

Mitchell, 23, has signed until January as cover after Simon Eastwood suffered a serious finger injury in the warm-up before Oxford's 2-0 League One defeat to Fleetwood on Saturday.

Eastwood will miss at least two months after having surgery over the weekend.

Mitchell has not played a league game for the Rams, but has featured in five cup ties for the Championship club.

