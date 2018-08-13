Celtic's Scott Brown and Hearts' Steven Naismith face Scottish FA probe

Scott Brown and Steven Naismith clashed on Saturday

The Scottish FA's compliance officer is to review footage of an alleged elbow by Celtic captain Scott Brown on Hearts forward Steven Naismith.

The incident occurred during Hearts' 1-0 win over Celtic.

Should Brown be cited, the Celtic midfielder could miss the first Old Firm derby of the season.

A separate incident in which Naismith allegedly kicks out at the Celtic winger Jonny Hayes will also be reviewed by the compliance officer.