Cardiff City: Premier League new boys consider EFL loan offers

Midfielder Stuart O'Keefe (left) joined Cardiff City from Crystal Palace in January 2015

Cardiff City are considering loan offers for players omitted from their 25-man Premier League squad.

Lee Tomlin, Anthony Pilkington, Stuart O'Keefe and Rhys Healey have not been selected by manager Neil Warnock in the list, meaning they cannot feature for the Bluebirds in league games.

EFL clubs can still sign players on loan until the end of August.

Tomlin and Pilkington are both thought to have been the subject of interest from Championship teams.