Jonathan Grounds: Bolton Wanderers sign Birmingham City defender on loan

Jonathan Grounds
Jonathan Grounds, who joined Birmingham in 2014, began his career at Middlesbrough

Bolton Wanderers have signed Birmingham City defender Jonathan Grounds on loan for the 2018-19 Championship season.

Grounds has played only once for Blues boss Garry Monk since recovering from a knee ligament injury last season and is yet to make an appearance this term.

The 30-year-old has played 170 games for Birmingham since his July 2014 move from Oldham Athletic.

"It's going to be a good place for me to come and play football," Grounds told Bolton's website.

