Peter Haring: Hearts beating Celtic was career highlight

Peter Haring (right) was man of the match against Celtic

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring says beating Celtic was "the most special day" of his career.

A packed Tynecastle witnessed Kyle Lafferty defeat the Scottish champions to seal a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Haring, 25, was named man of the match in what was his sixth game for Hearts since signing from Reid on a two-year contract.

"I've never experienced anything like it before," Haring told the club's website.

"To beat Celtic like this, in front of a full stadium like it was, was probably the most special day of my football career so far.

"It means a lot to be named man of the match. It made me proud."

Hearts manager Craig Levein said after the match that he was unsure just how far his progressing side could go this season.

The Edinburgh club are unbeaten this season across the Scottish League Cup and the Premiership.

The only game they did not win in 90 minutes was a penalty shoot-out cup triumph over Raith Rovers.

However, Haring is refusing to get carried away.

"I don't know if we can challenge Celtic long term, but on Saturday we could," the Austrian said.

"Firstly, we need to ensure we continue to play like this and do so week by week, with the same energy as Saturday."