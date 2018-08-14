Champions League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
Ajax19:30Standard Liege
Venue: Johan Cruijff Arena

Ajax v Standard Liege

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man Utd6501123915
2FC Basel6402115612
3CSKA Moscow6303810-29
4Benfica6006114-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG65012542115
2Bayern Munich6501136715
3Celtic6105518-133
4Anderlecht6105217-153

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Roma632196311
2Chelsea6321168811
3Atl Madrid61415417
4FK Qarabag6024214-122

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona642091814
2Juventus632175211
3Sporting621389-17
4Olympiakos6015413-91

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool63302361712
2Sevilla6231121209
3Spartak Moscow6132913-46
4NK Maribor6033316-133

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City6501145915
2Shakhtar Donetsk640299012
3Napoli6204111106
4Feyenoord6105514-93

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Besiktas6420115614
2FC Porto63121510510
3RB Leipzig62131011-17
4Monaco6024616-102

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham65101541116
2Real Madrid64111771013
3B Dortmund6024713-62
4Apoel Nicosia6024217-152
