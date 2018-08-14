Ajax v Standard Liege
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man Utd
|6
|5
|0
|1
|12
|3
|9
|15
|2
|FC Basel
|6
|4
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|12
|3
|CSKA Moscow
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|9
|4
|Benfica
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|14
|-13
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|PSG
|6
|5
|0
|1
|25
|4
|21
|15
|2
|Bayern Munich
|6
|5
|0
|1
|13
|6
|7
|15
|3
|Celtic
|6
|1
|0
|5
|5
|18
|-13
|3
|4
|Anderlecht
|6
|1
|0
|5
|2
|17
|-15
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Roma
|6
|3
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|11
|2
|Chelsea
|6
|3
|2
|1
|16
|8
|8
|11
|3
|Atl Madrid
|6
|1
|4
|1
|5
|4
|1
|7
|4
|FK Qarabag
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|14
|-12
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Besiktas
|6
|4
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|14
|2
|FC Porto
|6
|3
|1
|2
|15
|10
|5
|10
|3
|RB Leipzig
|6
|2
|1
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|7
|4
|Monaco
|6
|0
|2
|4
|6
|16
|-10
|2
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tottenham
|6
|5
|1
|0
|15
|4
|11
|16
|2
|Real Madrid
|6
|4
|1
|1
|17
|7
|10
|13
|3
|B Dortmund
|6
|0
|2
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|2
|4
|Apoel Nicosia
|6
|0
|2
|4
|2
|17
|-15
|2
