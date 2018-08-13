James Wilson: Man Utd striker joins Aberdeen on season-long loan

James Wilson has come through the youth ranks with Manchester United

Manchester United's James Wilson is ready to grab "a real opportunity", according to Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes as the striker arrived on loan.

The Dons say the 22-year-old former England Under-21 international was "sought after by a number of other clubs" before his season-long deal.

"He is a player I feel will very quickly become an important member of the squad," McInnes told Dons' website.

"He is a real quality player who I think will suit the way we play."

Wilson first hit the headlines when he scored twice on his United debut in a 3-1 win over Hull City as an 18-year-old.

But he has since only made six starts - and 14 substitute appearances, scoring twice more - for the English Premier League club.

He has had three spells on loan to Championship clubs - Brighton and Hove Albion, Derby County and Sheffield United - and scored once in nine games for the Blades at the end of last season.

"Having spoken to him, I think he sees this move as a real opportunity for him," McInnes said.

"There were other clubs interested in taking James, but he feels this is the right place for him to continue his development."

Wilson, whose progress was hampered by a serious knee injury while on loan to Derby, is contracted to United until summer 2019 with an option to extend that by a further year.

McInnes has been looking to strengthen his striking options this summer and that search intensified after last season's top scorer, Adam Rooney, was sold to Salford City.

The Dons manager is also considering adding another centre-back after Scotland defender Scott McKenna was ruled out for six weeks through injury.