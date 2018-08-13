BBC Sport - Highlights and key analysis from all the weekend's Irish Premiership football action.

Join Joel Taggart and former Irish League striker, Chris Morgan, as they analyse all the major talking points from Northern Ireland’s top football division, the Danske Bank Premiership. Special guest and Glenavon Manager, Gary Hamilton, makes his debut on this week's highlights programme.

