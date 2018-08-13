BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: Former Real Madrid forward scores in first game

Watch: Ronaldo scores in first Juve game

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Juventus in a friendly match against Juventus B, just eight minutes into his first game for the Italian champions.

READ MORE: Ronaldo scores on Juventus debut

