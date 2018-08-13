BBC Sport - Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: Former Real Madrid forward scores in first game
Watch: Ronaldo scores in first Juve game
- From the section Italian Serie A
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his first goal for Juventus in a friendly match against Juventus B, just eight minutes into his first game for the Italian champions.
READ MORE: Ronaldo scores on Juventus debut
WATCH MORE: Now that's magic! Villarreal unveil Santi Cazorla
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired