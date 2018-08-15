Europa League - Qualifying Third Round - 2nd Leg
Burnley19:45Istanbul Basaksehir
Venue: Turf Moor

Burnley v Istanbul Basaksehir

Burnley
Burnley have not won a European game in 90 minutes since 18 January 1967

MATCH PREVIEW

Burnley manager Sean Dyche will again try to balance his team for the Europa League third qualifying round second leg with Istanbul Basaksehir.

A slightly weakened Clarets team drew 0-0 in Turkey last Thursday and Dyche is thinking about Sunday's Premier League game with Watford.

It is Burnley's first European campaign since 1961.

"If you're up and running, and the players get into the rhythm of constant games, it's different," Dyche said,

"But the point is you start the end of pre-season almost before players are properly up and running, so therefore we're just being a bit more careful that we normally would."

Burnley - who beat Aberdeen in extra time in the previous round - would face Olympiakos or Luzern in the play-off, the final round before the group stages, if they beat the team who finished third in last season's Turkish Super Lig.

"Going into the league programme last week at Southampton and then continuing the league programme obviously this Sunday against Watford, there has to be a balance and I think it's hard to find the balance but that's what we're looking to do," said Dyche.

The manager is wary of the threat of former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor - who is back in contention after missing the first leg.

"He's a very good player, a very experienced player," Dyche said. "I think he's playing slightly differently from what we've seen when he does play there, slightly more of a floating role across the pitch and they play quite open anyway."

TEAM NEWS

Burnley remain without Robbie Brady, Steven Defour and Matej Vydra, while goalkeepers Nick Pope, Tom Heaton and Anders Lindegaard are all injured.

Joe Hart will start his third straight Burnley match. Striker Chris Wood returned from an infected insect bite at Southampton on Sunday.

Provisional squad: Hart, Legzdins, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Ward, Bardsley, Long, Cork, Hendrick, Westwood, Lennon, Gudmundsson, Vokes, Wood, Barnes, Walters.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • This will be just the second ever meeting between Burnley and Turkish opposition, with the first leg also Istanbul Basaksehir's only other meeting against an English side.
  • In all European competition, English sides have lost just one of their last 19 home matches against Turkish clubs (W15 D3), with Besiktas' 1-0 win at Manchester United in the 2009-10 Champions League the only defeat an English side has suffered in this run.

Burnley

  • In Burnley's seven previous home ties in European competition, the Clarets have never been involved in a draw, winning six and losing the other 2-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt back in April 1967.
  • Joe Hart will be looking to keep three successive clean sheets for the first time since March 2016, when playing for Manchester City against Aston Villa (4-0), Norwich (0-0) and Dynamo Kiev (0-0).
  • Burnley did not manage a shot on target in the first leg. They had just two shots in total, their fewest since March 2012 against Ipswich in a Championship match.

Istanbul Basaksehir

  • Istanbul Basaksehir have won just one of their eight away games in all European competition (D3 L4), although that victory did come in their most recent European trip, winning 2-1 in Bulgaria against Ludogorets Razgrad in the 2017-18 Europa League.
  • They have never kept a clean sheet away from home in European competition, conceding 17 goals in their previous eight matches.

