Derek Adams and Chris Powell become first EFL managers to get red cards

Derek Adams (left) and Chris Powell were sent off just before half-time

Plymouth Argyle manager Derek Adams and Southend United boss Chris Powell face bans after being sent off for a touchline altercation on Saturday.

The pair were the first bosses sent off under new rules which allow referees to give cards to coaches and managers.

Adams claimed he was "grabbed by the throat" by Powell, who said the Argyle boss was rude to one of his players.

The incident followed a coming together between Argyle striker Ryan Taylor and Southend full-back Jason Demetriou.

"Demetriou went down holding his face after going up for the ball with Ryan Taylor," Adams told BBC Radio Devon after the 1-1 League One draw at Home Park.

"He decided to stay down extremely long. Simon Cox then decided to move across and say something to the fourth official - I then told Simon Cox to shut up and then Chris Powell decided to get himself involved and grabbed me by the throat."

Powell did not disagree with Adams' version of events, but was unhappy with what the Argyle boss said to his player.

"If he wants to own up and say to anyone what he said then fair play to him, but I know what he said and so does he, so I reacted off that," Powell told BBC Essex.

"It's wrong of me, of course, but you know what I'll do, I'll always back my players and my team.

"I was upset with my own behaviour and at half-time I apologised to my players but I said 'I'll always back you'."

Under the new rules, cards can be issued for actions including inappropriate language or gestures towards match officials, kicking or throwing water bottles, sarcastic clapping and waving imaginary cards.