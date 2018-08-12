Champions League: Celtic striker Moussa Dembele flies to Athens with team

Moussa Dembele at Glasgow airport on Sunday as Celtic flew out to Athens

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele could return from injury against AEK Athens after travelling to Greece for Tuesday's Champions League third qualifying round second leg.

The French striker has not played since the 3-0 home win over Alashkert in the first qualifying round.

However, defender Dedryk Boyata, who Celtic rejected a £9m bid for from Fulham last week, did not travel.

The tie is poised at 1-1 after last week's first leg at Celtic Park.