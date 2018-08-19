Crystal Palace v Liverpool

Liverpool got their season off to a perfect start with a 4-0 win over West Ham.

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson has a fully-fit squad to choose from.

He confirmed that the two unspecified players that picked up knocks last week against Fulham are available.

Liverpool defender Joel Matip could be included on the bench following his recovery from the muscle injury he suffered in pre season.

Fellow central back Dejan Lovren will again be absent with a pelvic problem so Joe Gomez is likely to continue alongside Virgil van Dijk.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on Zaha: "We think very highly of him both as a person and a player, and he's got even a talismanic quality, being from this part of the world and starting his career at Crystal Palace."

"He's very, very good; all players have got qualities of course, and there aren't many players who can literally do every single thing.

"But he scores top marks in so many aspects of the game, and when it comes to dribbling and manipulating the ball and going past opponents, I put him up there with the very best."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "Palace are a good team. No spectacular transfers - unless you count Zaha as one.

"Roy has calmed the whole situation down there in a difficult moment, used all his experience, and now they are playing football.

"It's nice to see the development in a football club. In the end, we only go there to win the game. We have to make sure they cannot show their quality."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham were wide open against Liverpool last week, but the Reds will not get the same treatment in south London.

Eagles manager Roy Hodgson will not give them any space - it is a big part of the way his teams play - and his side will keep this game very tight.

Prediction: 1-1

Liverpool's Sadio Mane has scored five goals in his seven league appearances against Palace, more than he has against any other side.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have scored 22 Premier League goals at Selhurst Park, more than any away side has scored.

After a run of three defeats in a row against Crystal Palace, Liverpool have won four of their last five Premier League meetings.

The Reds have won four consecutive away fixtures versus Crystal Palace in all competitions, having failed to win any of their previous six at Selhurst Park.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are aiming to win four home top-flight games in a row for the first time since December 1990 - the fourth game in that run was against Liverpool.

Palace have never won their opening home fixture of a Premier League season.

If Wilfried Zaha scores he will surpass Chris Armstrong to become Crystal Palace's all-time record Premier League goalscorer.

The Eagles could equal their club record of five consecutive victories in the top flight set in December 1992 and March to April 2014.

They are also aiming to equal their Premier League club record of eight games unbeaten set from November to December 2017.

Liverpool