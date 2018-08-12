Benjamin Mendy: Pep Guardiola wants Man City defender to use social media less

Benjamin Mendy was the world's most expensive defender when he joined City from Monaco for £52m in July 2017

It was almost the perfect Sunday for Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy.

The 24-year-old France World Cup winner marked his first league start for 11 months by assisting both goals as Pep Guardiola's side began the defence of their Premier League title with a 2-0 win at Arsenal.

Afterwards, Guardiola talked about Mendy's contribution - as well as the defender's love of social media.

"Mendy is Mendy. Sometimes we want to kill him and sometimes you think, wow, what a player we have," said the Spaniard.

"Hopefully we can convince him to forget a little bit the social media and improve a few things."

After City tweeted Guardiola's comments out, Mendy replied - on Twitter - with a funny face emoji and blue heart, and the message: "I will I promise."

The former Marseille and Monaco player then sent another tweet which read "Oops" accompanied with a laughing face emoji with a tear running down the face.

The question is: Will Mendy be laughing on Monday?