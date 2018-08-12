BBC Sport - Southampton 0-0 Burnley: Sean Dyche says Clarets deserved point
Burnley point 'well deserved' - Dyche
- From the section Football
Burnley manager Sean Dyche praises his team's mentality in securing a draw against Southampton after travelling from a Europa League away match on Thursday night.
MATCH REPORT: Saints keeper McCarthy frustrates Burnley
Watch Match of the Day on Sunday, 12 August, from 2230 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired