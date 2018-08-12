BBC Sport - Liverpool 4-0 West Ham: Jurgen Klopp says Reds better than he expected
Reds were better than I expected - Klopp
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side performed as "well as possible" in their 4-0 win over West Ham United at Anfield.
Match report: Liverpool 4-0 West Ham
Watch highlights on Match of the Day 2, BBC One and online, Sunday 12 August, 2230 BST.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired