FC Midtjylland v The New Saints (Thurs)

New Saints were forced to switch the first leg from Park Hall to Cardiff City Stadium

Europa League third qualifying round, second leg: Midtjylland (2) v The New Saints (0) Venue: MCH Arena, Herning Date: Thursday, 16 August Kick-off: 18:00 BST

Manager Scott Ruscoe insists New Saints' Europa League third qualifying round tie against Midtjylland is not over.

Midtjylland hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Cardiff with two first half goals from Paul Onuachu securing the win.

Ruscoe described it as "not the worst result in the world" and has not given up on progressing.

"I'm still realistic that we're in the tie. It's not over yet," Ruscoe said.

"We've seen before second legs can take different turns.

"Maybe they think the tie is over already, but if we get an away goal it changes everything. That's what I'm hoping for.

"You must take those chances if you're going to push teams like Midtjylland.

"We always know we can score. We're good on the counter and we've got pace in the team."

The winners of the tie will face Malmo in the Europa League play-offs after the Swedish side were knocked out of the Champions League on away goals by Hungary's Videoton.

Ruscoe praised his team's efforts in the first leg at Cardiff City Stadium and said their Danish opponents were on "another level."

"I can't really criticise too much," Ruscoe added. "I need to see the game again and maybe there are things we need to tinker with and maybe get higher.

"But then we will be possibly caught in behind. It's the lesser of two evils I think."