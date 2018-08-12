French Ligue 1
PSG20:00Caen
Venue: Parc des Princes

Paris St-Germain v Caen

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 12th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Marseille11004043
2Lille11003123
3Monaco11003123
4Nîmes11004313
5Dijon11002113
6Saint-Étienne11002113
7Lyon11001013
8Reims11001013
9Bordeaux00000000
10Caen00000000
11PSG00000000
12Strasbourg00000000
13Angers100134-10
14Guingamp100112-10
15Montpellier100112-10
16Amiens100101-10
17Nice100101-10
18Nantes100113-20
19Rennes100113-20
20Toulouse100104-40
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired