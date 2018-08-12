Paris St-Germain v Caen
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Marseille
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Lille
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Monaco
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Nîmes
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|1
|3
|5
|Dijon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|6
|Saint-Étienne
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Lyon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|8
|Reims
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|9
|Bordeaux
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Caen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|PSG
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Strasbourg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Angers
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|0
|14
|Guingamp
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|15
|Montpellier
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|16
|Amiens
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|17
|Nice
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|18
|Nantes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|19
|Rennes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|20
|Toulouse
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|-4
|0
