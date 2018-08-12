Under-20 Women's World Cup: Ghana end campaign with a win

Ghana's Ruth Anima celebrates after scoring in their 1-0 win over New Zealand

Ghana ended their Under-20 Women's World Cup campaign in France with a victory, beating New Zealand 1-0 in their final Group A game on Sunday.

A goal from Ruth Anima in the 75th minute earned the Black Princesses their first points of the tournament.

Ghana had already suffered successive defeats to The Netherlands and hosts France which meant they could not qualify for the quarter-finals.

New Zealand are also eliminated from the tournament at the group stage.

Ghana finished third in the group, three points behind The Netherlands who lost 4-0 to France on Sunday.

France finished top of the group, a point above The Netherlands. They take the top two spots from Group A and will play in the last eight.

Nigeria could still qualify for the quarter-finals following their victory over Haiti on Thursday.

Their final Group D game is against China on Monday.