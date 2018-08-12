Joel Obi: Nigerian signs for Italian club Chievo Verona

Nigeria international Joel Obi moves to Chievo Verona having spent three years at Torino.

Italian club Chievo Verona have completed the signing of Nigeria's World Cup midfielder Joel Obi from Serie A rivals Torino.

The 27-year-old has signed a three-year deal with Chievo Verona, with a further year's option.

"A new adventure is about to begin, but first of all I would like to thank my Torino teammates and all the staff for the unique years spent together," said Obi on social media, after joining for an undisclosed fee.

He scored seven goals and created five assists in 59 appearances for Torino after joining from Inter Milan in July 2015.

Regarded as one of Nigeria's finest creative midfielders, Obi started his career at Italian giants Inter Milan - where he rose from the youth set-up to the first team in 2010.

He rejected a chance to represent Italy at youth level before making his debut for Nigeria against Sierra Leone in February 2011.

Frequent injury spells in Italy restricted him to 15 appearances for the three-time African champions in eight years, but the 2011 Italian Cup winner impressed coach Gernot Rohr in two pre-World Cup friendly internationals to force his way into Nigeria's Russia 2018 squad.

Obi, who has also played on loan at Parma, was expected to shine on the global stage with the Super Eagles but did not play in Russia.