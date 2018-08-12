Remi Matthews: Bolton Wanderers sign Norwich goalkeeper on initial loan deal

From the section

Remi Matthews spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle

Championship side Bolton Wanderers have signed Norwich goalkeeper Remi Matthews on an initial loan deal, with the move to become permanent in January.

The 24-year-old came through the Canaries' youth academy but did not make a senior appearance for the Norfolk club.

Matthews has previously had loan spells at Burton, Doncaster, Hamilton and Plymouth.

He spent last season with the Pilgrims, featuring 27 times in all competitions.

The terms of Matthews' move to the University of Bolton Stadium have not been disclosed.

