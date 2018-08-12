BBC Sport - Arsenal 0-2 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola hails 'fantastic squad'
Manchester City gave me a fantastic squad - Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises his "fantastic squad" after the defending champions beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates in their first Premier League match of the season.
