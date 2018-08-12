Thibaut Courtois missed Chelsea training through stress, says agent

Thibaut Courtois and his family at his signing for Real Madrid

Thibaut Courtois missed training at Chelsea before moving to Real Madrid because he was stressed, says his agent who added that the keeper had apologised to the Blues.

Courtois, 26, said he wanted to move to be closer to his children in Madrid and did not return to Stamford Bridge after playing for Belgium in the World Cup.

"The deal was about to be realised," said his agent Christophe Henrotay.

"It's probably something that ideally we wouldn't have wanted."

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 live's Sportsweek, Henrotay added: "This was the situation, he apologised and finally everybody is happy."

Courtois signed a six-year deal with Real to end his seven-year spell at Chelsea, who signed Kepa Arrizabalaga for £71m as his replacement.

"It's true that some players push and it's true that at certain moments Thibaut was getting a bit stressed by the situation because Madrid made an offer and he had an opportunity to go," said Courtois' agent.

"He was a bit stressed that this could not happen."

'Chelsea understood the situation'

Courtois was voted best goalkeeper at the tournament in Russia, where Belgium beat England in a third-place play-off.

Courtois described his move to the European champions as "realising a dream" but Henrotay says he would have stayed at Chelsea if his family lived in London.

"There has been a misunderstanding that he wanted to get a move for the wrong reasons, but he was pushing to go out of Chelsea because of his child," said Henrotay.

"If the family were in London it would have been totally different. He would have stayed, there is no reason to leave a club like Chelsea, he could have won trophies.

"Unfortunately his kids are living with the mother in Madrid.

"He had the contract and it depended on Chelsea, but running close to the end of his contract, Chelsea had an interest to find a deal with Madrid, which they did.

"It is personal reasons so we have to respect this. Chelsea understood the situation and really helped to get the deal.

"They did a really quick and easy deal together, understanding the humanity of the situation. It is not doing something against their fans, it is about getting the best of a situation that is not ideal."