Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Brighton began with just one of their summer signings in their starting line-up at Watford but may make changes after a disappointing 2-0 defeat.

Yves Bissouma and Alireza Jahanbakhsh both featured as a substitute and could be promoted to the starting line-up.

Veteran right-back Bruno was forced off at Vicarage Road through injury and joins Florin Andone on the sidelines.

Romelu Lukaku could return to the Manchester United team after beginning their opening game on the bench.

Jesse Lingard, who like Lukaku only recently resumed training after a post-World Cup break, is also in contention.

However, Sergio Romero, Antonio Valencia, Diogo Dalot, Marcos Rojo, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are all again likely to miss out through injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Brighton's 1-0 win over United in May came through the cohesive spirit and buoyant optimism that characterised their season. Conversely, Jose Mourinho's post-match criticism of his players typified the disgruntled, divisive mood that seems to have festered on.

But that victory is Brighton's only success in 11 league and cup games. They were disturbingly poor at Watford.

The Seagulls took four matches to land their first Premier League win last term and with Liverpool to come, it might take them as long again this time round. New signings need to hit the ground running.

Mourinho's body language camouflaged a patchy win over Leicester and raised questions about his long-term future. But results change everything. I can see United making it two opening wins from two for the fourth season running.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton manager Chris Hughton: "The last game against them was our last one at home and our fans will rightly remember it.

"The supporters have been excellent and we know they'll be great again this weekend."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Manchester United did enough to beat Leicester in their opener, but they will improve as their star players get closer to full fitness.

Although the Seagulls beat United on their last trip to the south coast in May, I am backing Jose Mourinho's side to pick up the points this time.

Prediction: 1-2

Brighton claimed 29 of their 40 Premier League points last season at home

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have won their last two home league games against Manchester United, with these games (in 1982 and 2018) almost 36 years apart.

United's last win away to Brighton came in April 1982, with the late Ray Wilkins scoring the only goal.

Brighton and Hove Albion

The Seagulls have only won one of their last 10 league games (11 in all competitions), with that victory coming against Manchester United in May.

Brighton had the eighth best home record in the Premier League last season (W7, D8, L4).

They have won their opening home fixture in only one of their five previous top-flight campaigns (D1, L3), a 2-0 victory against Wolves in 1980.

Pascal Gross has had a hand in six goals in his last seven Premier League games at the Amex Stadium (three goals and three assists).

Glenn Murray could make his 200th league appearance for the club.

Manchester United