Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Kevin de Bruyne could miss league games against Liverpool (7 October), Tottenham (28 October) and Manchester United (11 November)

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City have confirmed they will be without Kevin de Bruyne for up to three months after he suffered a knee injury in training this week.

He joins Danilo and Eliaquim Mangala on the sidelines, but David Silva could return after missing the win over Arsenal.

Huddersfield defender Mathias Jorgensen will be absent with a muscle injury.

Danny Williams and Erik Durm are also out and Jonathan Hogg is a doubt with a hip injury.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: Huddersfield can cite May's 0-0 draw at the Etihad as reason to believe they can get something from this fixture again, but - as against Chelsea last weekend - these are very different circumstances to face the champions in.

The Terriers were tentative in their opener, whilst City won at Arsenal with an easy style and gears still to go into.

They won without Kevin de Bruyne for the most part too - something they'll have to get used to for a while, but something that shouldn't affect the outcome here.

I'd love to see David Wagner send Huddersfield out to have a real go, but he knows that way even more trouble lies.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on de Bruyne's injury: "Hopefully in that time he can do as much as possible and when he comes back he can help us again.

"He will be a big miss. Kevin was outstanding last season.

"These long injuries are not wanted but we accept it. It is part of the game."

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner: "The second year is always harder to play in the Premier League. It's always harder to confirm the second year.

"We need to stick together. We know what it means to stay in the league."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Huddersfield lost heavily at home to Chelsea last time out and it is hard to see them preventing a similar scoreline at Etihad Stadium.

Yes, the Terriers drew 0-0 here last season, but City had already won the title by then. You know Huddersfield will park the bus again, but I don't see them holding out for another point.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v singer Tom Grennan

Huddersfield became the only side to stop Manchester City scoring at home in the Premier League last season when they drew 0-0 in May

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City's last home league goals against Huddersfield came in a 10-1 victory in the old second division in November 1987. Paul Stewart, David White and Tony Adcock all scored hat-tricks.

City have failed to score in four successive home league matches against the Terriers. They have never gone five league games at home without scoring against a particular opponent.

Pep Guardiola's City side had a total of just seven shots on target against Huddersfield last season, fewer than they managed against any other Premier League side.

Manchester City

They have not lost their opening game at home in any of their 21 Premier League seasons.

City have won 26 of the 27 league matches Raheem Sterling has scored in. The only exception was in their second game last season, when they drew with Everton.

The 75 assists David Silva has registered in the Premier League since his debut in 2010 is more than any other player in that period.

Silva is one short of becoming the third player after Joe Hart and Richard Dunne to make 250 Premier League appearances for City.

Sergio Aguero has scored 11 goals in his last seven Premier League games at the Etihad Stadium.

Huddersfield Town