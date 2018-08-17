Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Sergi Canos' Brentford have taken four points from matches against Rotherham and Stoke so far this season

Brentford summer signing Said Benrahma is pushing for a start against Sheffield Wednesday after his Carabao Cup display against Southend United.

Full-backs Rico Henry and Moses Odubajo are both working their way back from long-term knee injuries while Emiliano Marcondes (thigh) is a doubt.

Fernando Forestieri and Joost van Aken are likely to miss out for the Owls.

Striker Forestieri (groin) missed their cup win at Sunderland while defender van Aken came off with an ankle injury.

Match facts