Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Brentford summer signing Said Benrahma is pushing for a start against Sheffield Wednesday after his Carabao Cup display against Southend United.
Full-backs Rico Henry and Moses Odubajo are both working their way back from long-term knee injuries while Emiliano Marcondes (thigh) is a doubt.
Fernando Forestieri and Joost van Aken are likely to miss out for the Owls.
Striker Forestieri (groin) missed their cup win at Sunderland while defender van Aken came off with an ankle injury.
Match facts
- Brentford won 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Griffin Park in the Championship last season - they have not won back-to-back home league games against them since January 1949.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost two of their last three league matches against Brentford (W1).
- Both of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins' two Championship goals this season have been assisted by Neal Maupay - 11 of Watkins' 12 league goals for the Bees have been scored in the second half, including both this season.
- Sheffield Wednesday have lost their last three away league matches in London, losing to Brentford in December 2017, Millwall in February 2018 and QPR in April 2018.
- Brentford's 5-1 home win on the opening day of this season against Rotherham was their biggest win on the opening day since 1994-95, a 5-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle.
- Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri has scored seven goals in his 10 Championship appearances in 2018, netting in each of his last three games.