Championship
Brentford15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford midfielder Sergi Canos
Sergi Canos' Brentford have taken four points from matches against Rotherham and Stoke so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 14:45 BST on Sunday

Brentford summer signing Said Benrahma is pushing for a start against Sheffield Wednesday after his Carabao Cup display against Southend United.

Full-backs Rico Henry and Moses Odubajo are both working their way back from long-term knee injuries while Emiliano Marcondes (thigh) is a doubt.

Fernando Forestieri and Joost van Aken are likely to miss out for the Owls.

Striker Forestieri (groin) missed their cup win at Sunderland while defender van Aken came off with an ankle injury.

Match facts

  • Brentford won 2-0 against Sheffield Wednesday at Griffin Park in the Championship last season - they have not won back-to-back home league games against them since January 1949.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost two of their last three league matches against Brentford (W1).
  • Both of Brentford striker Ollie Watkins' two Championship goals this season have been assisted by Neal Maupay - 11 of Watkins' 12 league goals for the Bees have been scored in the second half, including both this season.
  • Sheffield Wednesday have lost their last three away league matches in London, losing to Brentford in December 2017, Millwall in February 2018 and QPR in April 2018.
  • Brentford's 5-1 home win on the opening day of this season against Rotherham was their biggest win on the opening day since 1994-95, a 5-1 victory at Plymouth Argyle.
  • Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri has scored seven goals in his 10 Championship appearances in 2018, netting in each of his last three games.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Middlesbrough32106247
2Leeds22007256
3Aston Villa22006336
4Swansea22003126
5Nottm Forest31203215
6Brentford21106244
7Bolton21104314
8West Brom31116604
9Wigan21015503
10Preston21011103
11Derby210135-23
12Sheff Utd310236-33
13Rotherham210125-33
14Bristol City20203302
15Blackburn20202202
16Millwall20202202
17Norwich201156-11
18Sheff Wed201134-11
19Birmingham201123-11
20Ipswich201123-11
21Hull201124-21
22Stoke201124-21
23QPR200213-20
24Reading200213-20
View full Championship table

