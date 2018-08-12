BBC Sport - Arsenal 0-2 Man City: 'Gunners need to work on passing options'
'Arsenal need to work on passing options'
Jermaine Jenas and Martin Keown analyse why Man City were able to beat Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates and feel there is a lot to work for the Gunners to do under new boss Unai Emery.
READ MORE: Sterling and Silva strike as Man City begin title defence with win at Arsenal
