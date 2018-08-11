BBC Sport - Alan Shearer frustrated by lack of spending at Newcastle
Shearer frustrated by lack of spending at Newcastle
- From the section Newcastle
Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer feels Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez will review his position at the end of the season after a frustrating summer in the transfer market.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired