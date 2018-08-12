Scottish Gossip: Boyata, Celtic, Lafferty, Hearts, Rangers, Gerrard

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The relationship between Celtic and defender Dedryck Boyata has reached breaking point after Fulham's unsuccessful £9m bid for the Belgium international and interest from Lazio and Sevilla. (Mail on Sunday)

Boyata, 27, has effectively refused to play for Celtic and is demanding to be sold. (Sun)

And Boyata is out of Celtic's Champions League third qualifying round second leg against AEK Athens on Tuesday in Greece, with the aggregate score tied at 1-1. (Sunday Mail)

Hearts forward Kyle Lafferty says recent interest from Rangers has helped him up his game, with the forward scoring Saturday's winner in the 1-0 defeat of Celtic. (Mail on Sunday)

And Lafferty, 30, has promised Hearts he will not push for a move to former club Rangers. (Sun)

Steven Gerrard believes Alfredo Morelos' clash with Aberdeen's Scott McKenna last week was a one-off and the Rangers manager insists his striker is in a good place. (Sun)

But Rangers boss Gerrard has warned the Colombian to stop getting wound up by the opposition. (Sunday Express)

Gerrard wants his Rangers team to make Ibrox a fortress after they lost seven times at home last season. (Sunday Mail)

St Mirren manager and former Celtic defender Alan Stubbs has warned Gerrard to be careful about who he takes advice from. (Sunday Herald - subscription required)

Hibernian forward Jamie Maclaren is eager to make up for lost time after having to wait for his protracted return to Easter Road on loan from Darmstadt to be finalised in recent weeks. (Scotland on Sunday)

Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon has urged manager Brendan Rodgers to stay on at the club and achieve more success. (Sunday Mail)