BBC Sport - Wolves 2-2 Everton: Red card had a big impact on game - Marco Silva
Red card had a big impact on game - Silva
Everton manager Marco Silva suggest Phil Jagielka's 40th-minute red card had a big impact in their 2-2 draw against Wolves.
MATCH REPORT:Wolves 2-2 Everton
