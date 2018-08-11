BBC Sport - Wolves 2-2 Everton: We showed 'character' to comeback against Everton - Santo
Wolves showed 'character' to comeback - Santo
Wolves manager Nuno Esporito Santo says his side showed character to comeback twice against Everton in their 2-2 draw at Molineux.
MATCH REPORT:Wolves 2-2 Everton
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, August 11 from 2235 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
