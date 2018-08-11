BBC Sport - Watch: Glens get off mark with victory over Ards
Watch: Glens get off mark with victory over Ards
- From the section Irish
Glentoran earn a first Premiership win of the campaign as they overcome Ards 2-0 at the Bangor Fuels Arena.
Both goals came in the first half with John McGuigan grabbing the opener before Curtis Allen added the second.
Ards are still without a point after two league matches.
