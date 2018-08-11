Brechin City end 38-match, 470-day wait for league win

Brechin City fans' page tweet
A Brechin City fans' account tweeted their delight after the long-awaited league win

Brechin City ended their 38-match, 470-day wait for a league victory with Saturday's Scottish League One triumph over East Fife.

Darren Dods' side suffered the ignominy of enduring an entire league campaign without a win last term as they dropped out of the Championship.

Their last league victory came on 29 April last year - also in the third tier - a 1-0 win over Albion Rovers.

Brechin beat East Fife by the same scoreline at Glebe Park on Saturday.

Jordan Sinclair netted the game's only goal to end the hoodoo that spanned three campaigns.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired