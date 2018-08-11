BBC Sport - Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace: Jokanovic applauds 'brave' Fulham defeat
Jokanovic applauds 'brave' Fulham defeat
- From the section Crystal Palace
Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic says his side 'must stick together' following their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in their opening game of the season.
MATCH REPORT:Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace
