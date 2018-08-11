BBC Sport - Watch: Burns double sinks Reds at Solitude
Watch: Burns double sinks Reds at Solitude
- From the section Irish
Coleraine substitute Aaron Burns strikes twice to give the Bannsiders a 2-1 victory over Cliftonville in a cracking Premiership encounter.
The midfielder slotted home the opener and a Stephen Lowry own goal brought the hosts level before Burns delivered a stunning finish to win it with a minute left.
Oran Kearney's team top the early standings with two wins from their opening two games.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired