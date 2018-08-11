Irish Premiership: Burns gives Coleraine victory over Reds

Cliftonville midfielder Chris Curran battles with Coleraine's Ciaron Harkin for the ball

Coleraine substitute Aaron Burns bagged a double in a 2-1 win at Cliftonville while Premiership champions Crusaders were held 2-2 by Ballymena United.

Burns slotted in the opener and hit a superb late winner after the Reds levelled with Stephen Lowry's own goal.

Goals from Johnny McMurray and Ryan Mayse helped Ballymena into a 2-1 lead before Rory Patterson's leveller.

Andy Mitchell struck twice in Glenavon's 4-2 win at Warrenpoint Town while Glentoran beat Ards 2-0.

John McGuigan connected with Dylan Davidson's free-kick to put the Glens in front in Bangor and Curtis Allen added the second before the break.

It's a first win of the campaign for Ronnie McFall's men while Ards are still to get off the mark.

Glens striker Curtis Allen turns away in delight after scoring in the 2-0 win over Ards

Glenavon also chalked up a first league victory as they overcame Warrenpoint at Milltown.

Alan O'Sullivan slammed into the top corner for a Town opener before the Lurgan Blues hit back with three goals before half-time.

Mark Sykes levelled and Stephen Donnelly netted his first Glenavon goal before Mitchell made it 3-1.

Simon Kelly pulled one back for the hosts but Mitchell had the final say as the striker completed his double.

A spectacular lob from McMurray gave Ballymena an early lead at Seaview but Ross Clarke equalised just seconds into the second half.

Mayse fired home to put United back in front, only for Patterson to steer in on 67 minutes to make it 2-2.

Patterson was denied by the woodwork as the Crues pressed for a winner but Ballymena held on for a deserved point.

Ryan Mayse celebrates putting Coleraine 2-1 in front against Crusaders at Seaview

Coleraine top the early standings as they made it two wins from two games with a battling win in north Belfast.

Both sides were guilty of poor finishing until Burns entered the fray to show the rest how it's done.

The midfielder stabbed in from Darren McCauley's cross on 72 minutes but it was a short-lived lead.

Stephen Lowry attempted to head clear Joe Gormley's free-kick but he sent the ball into his own net.

A cracking game had a fitting finale as Burns arrowed the ball into the top corner from 20 yards with a minute left.