Premier League results: Chelsea, Tottenham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace & Watford win

Jorginho scored on his Premier League debut for Chelsea

Chelsea opened their Premier League campaign with victory against Huddersfield, while Tottenham, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace and Watford also made winning starts.

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri gave a debut to the world's most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, while another summer signing, Jorginho, scored a penalty in the 3-0 away win, with Pedro and N'Golo Kante also on target.

In the day's early kick-off, England's World Cup stars Harry Kane and Dele Alli started against Newcastle in Tottenham's 2-1 victory at St James' Park.

Spurs needed goalline technology for their opener, as replays showed Jan Vertonghen's header had crossed the line by 9mm.

Joselu equalised for the Magpies, before Alli headed in the winner in the 18th minute.

Roberto Pereyra scored twice, including a stunning volley, as Watford beat Brighton 2-0.

Fulham's return to the top flight ended in defeat as Jeffrey Schlupp and Wilfried Zaha gave Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at Craven Cottage, while fellow new boys Cardiff lost 2-0 to Bournemouth after goals from Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson.

Everton take on newly promoted Wolves at Molineux at 17:30 BST.

On Friday night, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw were on the scoresheet as Manchester United beat Leicester City 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Scottish champions Celtic fell to a 1-0 defeat against Hearts, which came on the back of their 1-1 draw with AEK Athens in Champions League qualifying earlier in the week.

In the Championship, Middlesbrough continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 1-0 win against Birmingham to take them top of the table, while West Brom got their first win of the season, beating Norwich 4-3.