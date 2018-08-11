BBC Sport - Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace: Second-half performance pleases Roy Hodgson
Second-half performance pleases Hodgson
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson feels his side played more to their potential in the second half and deserved their 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
