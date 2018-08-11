BBC Sport - Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace: Second-half performance pleases Roy Hodgson

Second-half performance pleases Hodgson

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson feels his side played more to their potential in the second half and deserved their 2-0 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage.

MATCH REPORT:Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, August 11 from 2235 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

