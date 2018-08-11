BBC Sport - Watford 2-0 Brighton: Javi Gracia praises Watford's attitude in Brighton win
Gracia praises Watford's attitude in Brighton win
- From the section Watford
Watford head coach Javi Gracia says he was impressed with his side's performance in their 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Vicarage Road.
READ MORE:
Watch Match of the Day on Saturday, 11 August from 2235 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired