BBC Sport - Newcastle 1-2 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino hails 'massive effort' after win
Pochettino hails 'massive effort' after Spurs win
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says it has been a challenge for his World Cup stars to get ready for the new season after their side's 2-1 win against Newcastle.
MATCH REPORT: Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur
