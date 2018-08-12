Women's Champions League: Glasgow City one win from knockout stage

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Glasgow City 7-0 FC Martve

Glasgow City need to improve if they are to remain in the Champions League despite a 7-0 win over FC Martve, says head coach Scott Booth.

City face GKS Gornik Leczna on Monday, where a win by any scoreline other than 1-0 will see them top the group.

If it is 1-0 then Anderlecht qualify on the head-to-head record, while Polish side Gornik, who beat Anderlecht 1-0, need just a point to secure top spot.

"There's a lot of things we can work on," said Booth.

"If Gornik can get all their top players going I think they've got a little bit more than Anderlecht."

The Scottish champions lost their opening game 2-1 to the Belgian champions, but were given a lifeline with Gornik's victory over Anderlecht on Friday.

That gives City the opportunity to reach the last 32, either as group winners or as one of the two best runners-up.

Booth is hopeful Kirsty Howat and Abbi Grant - who provided five of their seven goals against Georgians Martve - can find their shooting boots again at the Oriam in Edinburgh.

"Kirsty has been desperate to score some goals, so this was a great opportunity for her to get on the scoresheet. So I was pleased with her.

"Abbi is just Abbi. She just goes about her business like that, really high tempo, always looks to score goals, always wants to be the creator."

The head-to-head record means Glasgow City need to win by any scoreline other than 1-0 against Gornik Leczna

Celtic and Motherwell through in Scottish Cup

Kathleen McGovern and Chloe Craig both scored hat-tricks as Celtic beat Kelty Hearts 11-0 in the third round of the Scottish Cup.

Incoming head coach Eddie Wolecki Black led his current side Motherwell to an 8-1 win over fellow SWPL 2 side Aberdeen.

Holders Hibernian were given a bye into the fourth round after learning on Friday that opponents Dundee United were unable to field a team.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Spartans, Edinburgh University Hutchison Vale, St Johnstone and Renfrew.

The final tie between Glasgow City and Stirling University will be played at a later date due to City being involved in the Champions League.