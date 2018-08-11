Guernsey FC start new season with 3-1 loss away at Whyteleafe

Will Fazackerley
Will Fazackerley played one first class match for Leicestershire against Surrey in July 2017

Guernsey FC started the season with defeat after going down 3-1 at Whyteleafe in the newly-formed Isthmian League South East Division.

Debutant Will Fazackerley - who has returned to Guernsey after playing cricket for Leicestershire - gave the Green Lions a 19th-minute lead.

But Eddie Dsane proved to be the thorn in Guernsey's side with a hat-trick.

He levelled after 32 minutes and scored twice in the final 20 minutes - the third a penalty - to secure the win.

It could have been worse for Guernsey had Callum Stanton not produced a number of good saves before Whyteleafe were reduced to 10 men in the final minutes.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired