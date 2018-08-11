Hearts 1-0 Celtic: Kyle Lafferty's stunning strike seals win over champions

Kyle Lafferty's second-half goal made the difference at Tynecastle

A second-half volley from Kyle Lafferty clinched an enthralling victory for Hearts over Celtic.

The Northern Irishman produced a stunning finish on 57 minutes from the edge of the box to fire the Tynecastle club to their second win in two games.

Lafferty had two efforts saved in the first half by Craig Gordon while Mikael Lustig, Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor all went close for Celtic.

But Craig Levein's side held on to go clear at the top of the Premiership.

Seven players were booked during the fiery encounter including Steven Naismith, who appeared to kick out at Jonny Hayes on the stroke of half-time.

While it was a successful afternoon for the Edinburgh club, they finished the game without captain Christophe Berra, who went off just before the break with a hamstring injury.

