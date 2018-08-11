Match ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 0.
Hearts 1-0 Celtic: Kyle Lafferty's stunning strike seals win over champions
A second-half volley from Kyle Lafferty clinched an enthralling victory for Hearts over Celtic.
The Northern Irishman produced a stunning finish on 57 minutes from the edge of the box to fire the Tynecastle club to their second win in two games.
Lafferty had two efforts saved in the first half by Craig Gordon while Mikael Lustig, Leigh Griffiths and Callum McGregor all went close for Celtic.
But Craig Levein's side held on to go clear at the top of the Premiership.
Seven players were booked during the fiery encounter including Steven Naismith, who appeared to kick out at Jonny Hayes on the stroke of half-time.
While it was a successful afternoon for the Edinburgh club, they finished the game without captain Christophe Berra, who went off just before the break with a hamstring injury.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Hearts
- 1Zlamal
- 2SmithBooked at 78mins
- 4Souttar
- 6BerraSubstituted forHughesat 45+3'minutes
- 17GaruccioBooked at 39mins
- 23MulraneyBooked at 23minsSubstituted forBozanicat 74'minutes
- 8Lee
- 5Haring
- 14NaismithBooked at 62mins
- 9LaffertyBooked at 8minsSubstituted forCochraneat 81'minutes
- 19Ikpeazu
Substitutes
- 7Bozanic
- 13Doyle
- 16Hughes
- 18MacLean
- 20Cochrane
- 21McDonald
- 38Morrison
Celtic
- 1Gordon
- 23Lustig
- 5Simunovic
- 4HendryBooked at 90mins
- 63Tierney
- 15HayesSubstituted forForrestat 63'minutes
- 8Brown
- 88KouassiSubstituted forRogicat 70'minutes
- 11Sinclair
- 42McGregor
- 9GriffithsBooked at 50minsSubstituted forEdouardat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 18Rogic
- 21Ntcham
- 22Edouard
- 29Bain
- 35Ajer
- 49Forrest
- 73Johnston
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 19,113
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away4
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 0.
Tomas Rogic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian).
Booking
Jack Hendry (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack Hendry (Celtic).
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian).
Mikael Lustig (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Sinclair (Celtic).
Foul by Harry Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).
Scott Brown (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Harry Cochrane replaces Kyle Lafferty.
Foul by Oliver Bozanic (Heart of Midlothian).
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
M Smith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by M Smith (Heart of Midlothian).
Attempt blocked. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Oliver Bozanic replaces Jake Mulraney.
Attempt missed. Tomas Rogic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Jake Mulraney (Heart of Midlothian).
Kieran Tierney (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Tomas Rogic replaces Eboue Kouassi.
Attempt missed. Uche Ikpeazu (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Olly Lee (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Forrest (Celtic).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Jonny Hayes.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Odsonne Edouard replaces Leigh Griffiths.
Booking
Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven Naismith (Heart of Midlothian).
Jozo Simunovic (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. M Smith (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt saved. Callum McGregor (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 1, Celtic 0. Kyle Lafferty (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Uche Ikpeazu.