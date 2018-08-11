BBC Sport - Andres Iniesta scores a brilliant goal for Vissel Kobe
Iniesta scores brilliant goal to open J-League account
- From the section European Football
Former Barcelona player Andres Iniesta combines with Lukas Podolski to score a brilliant goal and open his account for Japanese side Vissel Kobe.
