Premier League stats: Tottenham, Kane, Warnock, Zaha, Fulham, Chelsea

Harry Kane has never scored a Premier League goal in August, despite playing 14 games, 988 minutes and attempting 46 shots

Tottenham started their Premier League season by winning at Newcastle for the second season running, Chelsea comfortably won at Huddersfield and Bournemouth beat top-flight new boys Cardiff.

After a four-year absence, Fulham's return to the Premier League began with a home defeat by Crystal Palace and Watford eased to victory over Brighton.

Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats: