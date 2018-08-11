Premier League stats: Tottenham, Kane, Warnock, Zaha, Fulham, Chelsea
Premier League
Tottenham started their Premier League season by winning at Newcastle for the second season running, Chelsea comfortably won at Huddersfield and Bournemouth beat top-flight new boys Cardiff.
After a four-year absence, Fulham's return to the Premier League began with a home defeat by Crystal Palace and Watford eased to victory over Brighton.
Here are some of the day's best Premier League stats:
- Tottenham's Harry Kane has never scored a Premier League goal in August, despite playing 14 games, 988 minutes and attempting 46 shots.
- Tottenham's Dele Alli has now scored in 33 different Premier League games and never ended on the losing side, winning 27 times and drawing on six occasions. Only James Milner's 47-game run and Darius Vassell (with 46) have ever scored in more without losing.
- Neil Warnock has never won on the opening day of a top-flight season - drawing once and losing three times - with four different teams - Notts County in 1991-92, Sheffield United in 2006-07, QPR in 2011-12 and Cardiff in 2018-19.
- This was Fulham's first league defeat at Craven Cottage since October 2017 (when they lost 2-0 to Bristol City), ending a run of 15 matches without a loss at home.
- Fulham have won just 25 of their 119 Premier League London derbies which is a win rate of 21% - the worst in such matches in the competition.
- Wilfried Zaha's goal for Crystal Palace was his 23rd in the Premier League for the club, drawing him level with Chris Armstrong and meaning that no Palace player has scored more in the competition.
- Chelsea haven't suffered an opening day defeat away from home in the Premier League since 1998-99 (2-1 at Coventry), winning six and drawing one of their seven such games since.
- Chelsea found the back of the net with their first shot of the 2018-19 season, N'Golo Kante's opener in the 34th minute.
- Watford's Roberto Pereyra has scored five Premier League goals in his past five games at Vicarage Road, after netting just three in his previous 19.
- Ben Foster made his first Premier League appearance for Watford since 13 May 2007 v Newcastle (4,108 days ago) - the second-longest gap between two games for a single team in the competition after Wayne Rooney for Everton (4,837 days).