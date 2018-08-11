BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-3 Chelsea: Maurizio Sarri says his quality rather than tactics key to win
Chelsea win more difficult than result suggests - Sarri
- From the section Football
Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri says their quality rather than "tactical organisation" were key to beating Huddersfield 3-0.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea too good for Huddersfield in Sarri's first game
