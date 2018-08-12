BBC Sport - What happened in Arsenal's last Premier League game without Wenger?
What happened in Arsenal's last Premier League game without Wenger?
- From the section Football
Take a look back at Arsenal's 2-0 Premier League victory over Sunderland in 1996, the last time they played without long-serving manger Arsene Wenger.
