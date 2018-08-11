Kirsty Linnett: Liverpool Women sign former Reading striker

Kirsty Linnett
Kirsty Linnett spent five seasons with Birmingham City Ladies

Liverpool Women have signed striker Kirsty Linnett following her departure from Reading Women.

The 24-year-old scored three goals in 20 games as Reading finished fourth in Women's Super League One last term, but was released when her contract ended.

Linnett, who came through the ranks at Leicester City Ladies, played for Arsenal, Birmingham and Notts County before joining Reading.

Manager Neil Redfearn described the new recruit as a "great signing".

He added: "Kirsty is a hard working striker who will offer a real goal threat."

